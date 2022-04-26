Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 GT vs Mi 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Mi 11

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
Xiaomi Mi 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1044K versus 815K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1294 and 1082 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 22% higher peek brightness (923 against 756 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4 GT
vs
Mi 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 121 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 GT
756 nits
Mi 11 +22%
923 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 GT
86.2%
Mi 11 +6%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 GT +20%
1294
Mi 11
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 GT +4%
3605
Mi 11
3460
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 GT +28%
1044581
Mi 11
815707
CPU 251923 203595
GPU 451857 315180
Memory 172789 133562
UX 169806 163691
Total score 1044581 815707
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4 GT +80%
9374
Mi 11
5201
Stability 50% 92%
Graphics test 56 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 9374 5201
PCMark 3.0 score 12984 12739
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (11th and 48th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 120 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:23 hr 08:21 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 10:58 hr
Gaming 03:52 hr 04:36 hr
Standby 75 hr 98 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 GT
25:18 hr
Mi 11 +4%
26:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution - 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.3
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F4 GT
n/a
Mi 11
127
Video quality
Poco F4 GT
n/a
Mi 11
107
Generic camera score
Poco F4 GT
n/a
Mi 11
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4 GT
86.6 dB
Mi 11
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 December 2020
Release date April 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11.

