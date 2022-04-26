Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 GT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.