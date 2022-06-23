Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (1005 against 645 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (32:28 vs 30:00 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F4 +56%
1005 nits
iPhone 12
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 +1%
86.6%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4
981
iPhone 12 +66%
1624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4
3193
iPhone 12 +28%
4094
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4
704777
iPhone 12 +5%
741271
CPU - 189781
GPU - 311052
Memory - 105933
UX - 128143
Total score 704777 741271
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4
n/a
iPhone 12
7612
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7612
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:27 hr 11:23 hr
Watching video 12:29 hr 12:11 hr
Gaming 05:11 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 92 hr 119 hr
General battery life
Poco F4
30:00 hr
iPhone 12 +8%
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F4
n/a
iPhone 12
132
Video quality
Poco F4
n/a
iPhone 12
112
Generic camera score
Poco F4
n/a
iPhone 12
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4
n/a
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2022 October 2020
Release date June 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

