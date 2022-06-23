Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3227 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (1005 against 806 nits)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Shows 21% longer battery life (36:13 vs 30:00 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 704K)
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.6%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|129%
|PWM
|-
|609 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|219838
|GPU
|-
|329364
|Memory
|-
|121868
|UX
|-
|133943
|Total score
|704777
|807541
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8794
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|11:27 hr
|13:11 hr
|Watching video
|12:29 hr
|14:33 hr
|Gaming
|05:11 hr
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2