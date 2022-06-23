Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (31:29 vs 27:02 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (801K versus 649K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% -
PWM 443 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 +3%
1007 nits
Pixel 7
976 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 +2%
86.6%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4
981
Pixel 7 +8%
1057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4
3214
Pixel 7 +3%
3304
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4
649172
Pixel 7 +23%
801693
CPU 165229 216931
GPU 236853 296692
Memory 100281 134893
UX 143530 152600
Total score 649172 801693
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4
4323
Pixel 7
n/a
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4323 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:44 hr 11:12 hr
Watching video 12:31 hr 15:59 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 82 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Poco F4
27:02 hr
Pixel 7 +16%
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.45 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4
86.1 dB
Pixel 7
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2022 October 2022
Release date June 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4.

