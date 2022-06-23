Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (639K versus 385K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% -
PWM 443 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4
999 nits
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 +1%
86.6%
Note 12 Pro 5G
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 +65%
965
Note 12 Pro 5G
584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 +77%
3165
Note 12 Pro 5G
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 +66%
639959
Note 12 Pro 5G
385138
CPU 165229 106076
GPU 236853 93218
Memory 100281 81637
UX 143530 106321
Total score 639959 385138
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4 +224%
4323
Note 12 Pro 5G
1333
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 25 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4323 1333
PCMark 3.0 score - 10311
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:39 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:44 hr -
Watching video 12:31 hr -
Gaming 04:37 hr -
Standby 82 hr -
General battery life
Poco F4
27:02 hr
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4
86.1 dB
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2022 July 2022
Release date June 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F4 is definitely a better buy.

