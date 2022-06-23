Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (639K versus 385K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.6%
|85.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|-
|PWM
|443 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 +65%
965
584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 +77%
3165
1793
|CPU
|165229
|106076
|GPU
|236853
|93218
|Memory
|100281
|81637
|UX
|143530
|106321
|Total score
|639959
|385138
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|4323
|1333
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10311
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|XOS 10.6
|OS size
|24 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|09:44 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:31 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:37 hr
|-
|Standby
|82 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 6000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4672 x 3504
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F4 is definitely a better buy.
