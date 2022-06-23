Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 vs OnePlus 10R – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 648K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4
1005 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4
86.6%
OnePlus 10R +1%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 675 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4
981
OnePlus 10R +1%
995
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4
3193
OnePlus 10R +17%
3721
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4
648752
OnePlus 10R +21%
787366
CPU 165229 187166
GPU 236853 313787
Memory 100281 139641
UX 143530 146237
Total score 648752 787366
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:27 hr -
Watching video 12:29 hr -
Gaming 05:11 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
Poco F4
30:00 hr
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2022 April 2022
Release date June 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.

