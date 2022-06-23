Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.