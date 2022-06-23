Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 vs 10T 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (997 against 813 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1022K versus 645K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (33:09 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 967 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco F4
91
10T 5G
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco F4
72
10T 5G
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco F4
76
10T 5G
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco F4
73
10T 5G
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco F4
87
10T 5G
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco F4
79
10T 5G
84

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 +23%
997 nits
10T 5G
813 nits
Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4
86.6%
10T 5G +2%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 675 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4
967
10T 5G +35%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4
3171
10T 5G +23%
3905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4
645364
10T 5G +58%
1022881
CPU 165229 241313
GPU 236853 453999
Memory 100281 161980
UX 143530 169409
Total score 645364 1022881
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4
4323
10T 5G
n/a
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4323 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (158th and 18th place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 67 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:27 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 12:29 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 92 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Poco F4
30:01 hr
10T 5G +10%
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4
n/a
10T 5G
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2022 August 2022
Release date June 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10T 5G. It has a better performance and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

