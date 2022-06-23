Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 vs Find X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Oppo Find X5 Pro

Xiaomi Poco F4
Oppo Find X5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1007 against 762 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1020K versus 649K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (29:38 vs 27:02 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 98.1%
PWM 443 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 +32%
1007 nits
Find X5 Pro
762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4
86.6%
Find X5 Pro +3%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 675 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4
981
Find X5 Pro +3%
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4
3214
Find X5 Pro +8%
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4
649172
Find X5 Pro +57%
1020030
CPU 165229 233641
GPU 236853 443346
Memory 100281 174280
UX 143530 159010
Total score 649172 1020030
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4
4323
Find X5 Pro +120%
9497
Stability 90% 63%
Graphics test 25 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 4323 9497
PCMark 3.0 score - 11742
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 24 GB 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:44 hr 10:45 hr
Watching video 12:31 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 82 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Poco F4
27:02 hr
Find X5 Pro +10%
29:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 110°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Focal length - 21 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4
86.1 dB
Find X5 Pro +4%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2022 February 2022
Release date June 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

