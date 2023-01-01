Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Poco F4 Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 528K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 528K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1007 against 813 nits)

Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1007 against 813 nits) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 979 and 845 points

16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 979 and 845 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 51% longer battery life (40:55 vs 27:02 hours)

Shows 51% longer battery life (40:55 vs 27:02 hours) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 20 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display



- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.3% - PWM 443 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco F4 +24% 1007 nits Realme 10 Pro Plus 813 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F4 86.6% Realme 10 Pro Plus +5% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:44 hr 15:09 hr Watching video 12:31 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 04:37 hr 07:43 hr Standby 82 hr 127 hr General battery life Poco F4 27:02 hr Realme 10 Pro Plus +51% 40:55 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F4 86.1 dB Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 November 2022 Release date June 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus.