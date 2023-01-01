Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Oppo Reno 8 VS Xiaomi Poco F4 Oppo Reno 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1007 against 637 nits)

Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1007 against 637 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Shows 18% longer battery life (31:58 vs 27:02 hours)

Shows 18% longer battery life (31:58 vs 27:02 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.3% - PWM 443 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco F4 +58% 1007 nits Reno 8 637 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F4 +3% 86.6% Reno 8 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:44 hr 12:16 hr Watching video 12:31 hr 14:57 hr Gaming 04:37 hr 06:13 hr Standby 82 hr 86 hr General battery life Poco F4 27:02 hr Reno 8 +18% 31:58 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco F4 n/a Reno 8 115 Video quality Poco F4 n/a Reno 8 129 Generic camera score Poco F4 n/a Reno 8 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F4 86.1 dB Reno 8 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2022 May 2022 Release date June 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8.