Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Ксиаоми Поко F4
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
Xiaomi Poco F4
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments (1)

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1007 against 796 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (760K versus 686K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 420 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 97%
PWM 443 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 1 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 +27%
1007 nits
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4
86.6%
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +3%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4
979
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +13%
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4 +5%
3215
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3051
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4
686651
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11%
760206
CPU 173771 194989
GPU 243886 281856
Memory 115268 133252
UX 148255 147872
Total score 686651 760206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4
4335
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +33%
5787
Stability 90% 69%
Graphics test 25 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 4335 5787
PCMark 3.0 score - 12363
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (173rd and 126th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0
OS size 24 GB 17.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:44 hr 07:42 hr
Watching video 12:31 hr 13:05 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 05:29 hr
Standby 82 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 +2%
27:02 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4
86.1 dB
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +3%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 January 2022
Release date June 2022 January 2022
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
21 (52.5%)
19 (47.5%)
Total votes: 40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
Poco f4 21 September 2022 10:34
The price of Poco F4 is much cheaper and it has almost the same specifications as the s21 fe. Even though their battery capacity is the same and Poco F4's screen is bigger, Poco F4 is more efficient. Poco f4 is better.
0 Reply
