Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Xiaomi Poco F4 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1007 against 796 nits)

The phone is 6-months newer Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco F4 Price Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 420 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.3% 97% PWM 443 Hz 247 Hz Response time 1 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco F4 +27% 1007 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F4 86.6% Galaxy S21 FE 5G +3% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 24 GB 17.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (51% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:44 hr 07:42 hr Watching video 12:31 hr 13:05 hr Gaming 04:37 hr 05:29 hr Standby 82 hr 91 hr General battery life Poco F4 +2% 27:02 hr Galaxy S21 FE 5G 26:34 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco F4 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 126 Video quality Poco F4 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 104 Generic camera score Poco F4 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F4 86.1 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G +3% 88.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2022 January 2022 Release date June 2022 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and camera.