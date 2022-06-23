Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 vs 11T Pro

Ксиаоми Поко F4
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
Xiaomi Poco F4
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 19% higher peek brightness (997 against 835 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 642K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1132 and 968 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 490 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 +19%
997 nits
11T Pro
835 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 +2%
86.6%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4
968
11T Pro +17%
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4
3182
11T Pro +20%
3809
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4
642073
11T Pro +21%
778729
CPU 165229 205241
GPU 236853 306865
Memory 100281 123253
UX 143530 146272
Total score 642073 778729
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (145th and 65th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:27 hr 10:27 hr
Watching video 12:29 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 05:11 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 92 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Poco F4 +2%
30:00 hr
11T Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F4
n/a
11T Pro
125
Video quality
Poco F4
n/a
11T Pro
110
Generic camera score
Poco F4
n/a
11T Pro
117

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4
n/a
11T Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2022 September 2021
Release date June 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
