Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (31:59 vs 27:02 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (781K versus 640K)
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
Xiaomi 12T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% -
PWM 443 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4 +6%
1001 nits
Xiaomi 12T
948 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4
86.6%
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and Xiaomi 12T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 675 MHz 912 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 +5%
971
Xiaomi 12T
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4
3173
Xiaomi 12T +18%
3740
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4
640596
Xiaomi 12T +22%
781464
CPU 165229 -
GPU 236853 -
Memory 100281 -
UX 143530 -
Total score 640596 781464
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4
4323
Xiaomi 12T
n/a
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4323 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (166th and 81st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:44 hr 10:26 hr
Watching video 12:31 hr 13:24 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 05:33 hr
Standby 82 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Poco F4
27:02 hr
Xiaomi 12T +18%
31:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4
86.1 dB
Xiaomi 12T
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2022 October 2022
Release date June 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4.

