Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi 13, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 686K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
Xiaomi 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.36 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% -
PWM 443 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F4
1007 nits
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4
86.6%
Xiaomi 13 +3%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and Xiaomi 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 740
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4
979
Xiaomi 13 +54%
1508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4
3215
Xiaomi 13 +65%
5316
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4
686651
Xiaomi 13 +79%
1228288
CPU 173771 -
GPU 243886 -
Memory 115268 -
UX 148255 -
Total score 686651 1228288
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4
4334
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4334 -
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (169th and 10th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:44 hr -
Watching video 12:31 hr -
Gaming 04:37 hr -
Standby 82 hr -
General battery life
Poco F4
27:02 hr
Xiaomi 13
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4
86.1 dB
Xiaomi 13
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 December 2022
Release date June 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

