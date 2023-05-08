Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 Pro vs Realme GT5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Realme GT5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 8, 2023, against the Realme GT5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 30W
  • 17% higher pixel density (526 vs 451 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Realme GT5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 67W)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 1265 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and Realme GT5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5 Pro
vs
Realme GT5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5 Pro
1054 nits
Realme GT5
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.13 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 75.38 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 Pro
87.5%
Realme GT5 +1%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and Realme GT5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~2764.8 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 Pro
1265
Realme GT5 +17%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 Pro
3979
Realme GT5 +3%
4084
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5 Pro
1053228
Realme GT5
n/a
CPU 244610 -
GPU 473512 -
Memory 169267 -
UX 169233 -
Total score 1053228 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Graphics score 8154 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16, 24 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5160 mAh 5240 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:24 hr -
Watching video 16:01 hr -
Gaming 05:26 hr -
Standby 106 hr -
General battery life
Poco F5 Pro
32:34 hr
Realme GT5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 August 2023
Release date May 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 150 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT5. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro.

