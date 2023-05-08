Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 Pro vs Vivo V29 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Vivo V29

82 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
VS
77 out of 100
Vivo V29
Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
Vivo V29

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 8, 2023, against the Vivo V29, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
  • Handles wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 560 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4600 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 16% higher pixel density (526 vs 453 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V29
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 67W)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and Vivo V29 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5 Pro
vs
Vivo V29

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1260 x 2800 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 453 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5 Pro
1054 nits
Vivo V29
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 74.37 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 7.46 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 Pro
87.5%
Vivo V29 +4%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and Vivo V29 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
GPU clock 900 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~2764.8 GFLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5 Pro
1053228
Vivo V29
n/a
CPU 244610 -
GPU 473512 -
Memory 169267 -
UX 169233 -
Total score 1053228 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Graphics score 8154 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Funtouch 13

Battery

Capacity 5160 mAh 4600 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:24 hr -
Watching video 16:01 hr -
Gaming 05:26 hr -
Standby 106 hr -
General battery life
Poco F5 Pro
32:34 hr
Vivo V29
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2023 July 2023
Release date May 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, connectivity, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V29.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs X4 GT
2. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs X5 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 Turbo
5. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Poco F5
6. Vivo V29 vs OnePlus Nord 3
7. Vivo V29 vs Nothing Phone (2)
8. Vivo V29 vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
9. Vivo V29 vs Vivo V27
10. Vivo V29 vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский