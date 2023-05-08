Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs 12 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 8, 2023, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 27% longer battery life (32:33 vs 25:40 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Comes with 560 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4600 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
75
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
81
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
85
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|521 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|970 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~2513 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 Pro +3%
1270
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 Pro +2%
3962
3895
|CPU
|244610
|225775
|GPU
|473512
|436528
|Memory
|169267
|172306
|UX
|169233
|173152
|Total score
|1051498
|1006800
|Max surface temperature
|-
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|66%
|68%
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|55 FPS
|Graphics score
|8154
|9302
|Web score
|-
|11824
|Video editing
|-
|7637
|Photo editing
|-
|29183
|Data manipulation
|-
|9393
|Writing score
|-
|14790
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (48th and 67th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|-
|26.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:21 hr
|Web browsing
|10:24 hr
|08:57 hr
|Watching video
|16:01 hr
|10:04 hr
|Gaming
|05:24 hr
|05:05 hr
|Standby
|106 hr
|89 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
141
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|December 2021
|Release date
|May 2023
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro. It has a better display, software, battery life, and design.
