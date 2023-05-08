Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 Pro vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs 12 Pro

82 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
VS
78 out of 100
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 8, 2023, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (32:33 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 560 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and 12 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5 Pro
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 970 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5 Pro +1%
1049 nits
12 Pro
1040 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 Pro
87.5%
12 Pro +2%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 Pro +3%
1270
12 Pro
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 Pro +2%
3962
12 Pro
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5 Pro +4%
1051498
12 Pro
1006800
CPU 244610 225775
GPU 473512 436528
Memory 169267 172306
UX 169233 173152
Total score 1051498 1006800
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5 Pro
8154
12 Pro +14%
9302
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability 66% 68%
Graphics test 48 FPS 55 FPS
Graphics score 8154 9302
PCMark 3.0
Poco F5 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
13009
Web score - 11824
Video editing - 7637
Photo editing - 29183
Data manipulation - 9393
Writing score - 14790
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (48th and 67th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13
OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 5160 mAh 4600 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:24 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 16:01 hr 10:04 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 05:05 hr
Standby 106 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Poco F5 Pro +27%
32:33 hr
12 Pro
25:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco F5 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 December 2021
Release date May 2023 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro. It has a better display, software, battery life, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (70.4%)
8 (29.6%)
Total votes: 27

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F5
2. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
3. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K60
4. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
6. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
7. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Google Pixel 7a
8. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12T Pro
10. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский