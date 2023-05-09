Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F5 vs Apple iPhone 11

79 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco F5
VS
64 out of 100
Apple iPhone 11
Xiaomi Poco F5
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (948K versus 630K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (964 against 676 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 18W)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1341 and 1222 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5 +43%
964 nits
iPhone 11
676 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 +13%
88.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2910 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 580 MHz -
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5
1222
iPhone 11 +10%
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 +13%
3964
iPhone 11
3513
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5 +50%
948281
iPhone 11
630384
CPU 249409 166661
GPU 354940 256531
Memory 176027 91027
UX 165113 115651
Total score 948281 630384
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5
7531
iPhone 11
7539
Max surface temperature - 43.6 °C
Stability 84% 72%
Graphics test 45 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 7531 7539
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 16:29 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 102 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Poco F5
34:14 hr
iPhone 11 +2%
34:47 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (146th and 132nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F5
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Poco F5
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
Poco F5
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco F5
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2019
Release date May 2023 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
39 (88.6%)
5 (11.4%)
Total votes: 44

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
2. Apple iPhone 13 mini vs Apple iPhone 11
3. Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Apple iPhone 11
4. Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone 11
5. Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 11
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Apple iPhone 11
7. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F5
8. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Poco F5
9. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F5
10. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Xiaomi Poco F5
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский