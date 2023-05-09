Xiaomi Poco F5 vs Honor 90
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 10% higher pixel density (435 vs 395 PPI)
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1200 x 2664 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.98:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|435 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.9%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.11 mm (6.34 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.95 mm (2.95 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
|Max clock
|2910 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 725
|Adreno 644
|GPU clock
|580 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1781 GFLOPS
|~1014 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|249409
|-
|GPU
|354940
|-
|Memory
|176027
|-
|UX
|165113
|-
|Total score
|944867
|-
|Stability
|84%
|-
|Graphics test
|45 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|7530
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MagicOS 7.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (20% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|0:47 hr
|0:55 hr
|Web browsing
|12:11 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:29 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:24 hr
|-
|Standby
|102 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|12192 x 16256
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|8160 x 6112
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Honor 90. But if the performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F5.
