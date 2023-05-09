Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 vs Honor 90 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% higher pixel density (435 vs 395 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Poco F5
73
Honor 90
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco F5
81
Honor 90
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco F5
77
Honor 90
79*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
vs
Honor 90

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.98:9
PPI 395 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5
955 nits
Honor 90
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5
88.9%
Honor 90 +2%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 2910 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Adreno 644
GPU clock 580 MHz -
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5
1212
Honor 90
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5
3927
Honor 90
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5
944867
Honor 90
n/a
CPU 249409 -
GPU 354940 -
Memory 176027 -
UX 165113 -
Total score 944867 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5
7530
Honor 90
n/a
Stability 84% -
Graphics test 45 FPS -
Graphics score 7530 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr -
Watching video 16:29 hr -
Gaming 05:24 hr -
Standby 102 hr -
General battery life
Poco F5
34:14 hr
Honor 90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12192 x 16256
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date May 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Honor 90. But if the performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F5.

