Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 668K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1212 and 854 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Infinix Note 30 VIP crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
vs
Note 30 VIP

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5
955 nits
Note 30 VIP
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 +2%
88.9%
Note 30 VIP
87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Infinix Note 30 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 2910 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 580 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 +42%
1212
Note 30 VIP
854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 +30%
3927
Note 30 VIP
3029
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5 +41%
944867
Note 30 VIP
668457
CPU 249409 162635
GPU 354940 238399
Memory 176027 130695
UX 165113 139909
Total score 944867 668457
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5
7531
Note 30 VIP
n/a
Stability 84% -
Graphics test 45 FPS -
Graphics score 7531 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:56 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr -
Watching video 16:29 hr -
Gaming 05:24 hr -
Standby 102 hr -
General battery life
Poco F5
34:14 hr
Note 30 VIP
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 June 2023
Release date May 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F5 is definitely a better buy.

