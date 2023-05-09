Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 vs Ace 2V – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the OnePlus Ace 2V, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace 2V
  • 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 67W)

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and OnePlus Ace 2V crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco F5
88
Ace 2V
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco F5
75
Ace 2V
72
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Poco F5
74
Ace 2V
71
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Poco F5
73
Ace 2V
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco F5
81
Ace 2V
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco F5
82
Ace 2V
80
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco F5
79
Ace 2V
80*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
vs
Ace 2V

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 395 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5
972 nits
Ace 2V
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 191.5 g (6.75 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5
88.9%
Ace 2V +1%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and OnePlus Ace 2V in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max clock 2910 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Mali-G710 MP10
GPU clock 580 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 +4%
1219
Ace 2V
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 +15%
3966
Ace 2V
3447
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5
953754
Ace 2V +6%
1007564
CPU 249409 254173
GPU 354940 379060
Memory 176027 181293
UX 165113 186026
Total score 953754 1007564
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5
7531
Ace 2V
n/a
Stability 84% -
Graphics test 45 FPS -
Graphics score 7531 -
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (88th and 71st place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr -
Watching video 16:29 hr -
Gaming 05:24 hr -
Standby 102 hr -
General battery life
Poco F5
34:14 hr
Ace 2V
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 March 2023
Release date May 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Ace 2V. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F5.

