Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 670K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (966 against 635 nits)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (34:14 vs 32:08 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 650 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5 +52%
966 nits
Nord 2 5G
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 159.12 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 73.31 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 +4%
88.9%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max clock 2910 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 580 MHz 886 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 +49%
1218
Nord 2 5G
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 +41%
3968
Nord 2 5G
2812
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5 +42%
951159
Nord 2 5G
670881
CPU 249409 186770
GPU 354940 232801
Memory 176027 114516
UX 165113 131863
Total score 951159 670881
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5 +79%
7530
Nord 2 5G
4197
Max surface temperature - 50.7 °C
Stability 84% 70%
Graphics test 45 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 7530 4197
Web score - 6797
Video editing - 5353
Photo editing - 14893
Data manipulation - 9107
Writing score - 10523
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 16:29 hr 13:49 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 102 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Poco F5 +7%
34:14 hr
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F5
n/a
Nord 2 5G
125
Video quality
Poco F5
n/a
Nord 2 5G
105
Generic camera score
Poco F5
n/a
Nord 2 5G
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco F5
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 July 2021
Release date May 2023 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 65 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
