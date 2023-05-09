Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.