Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 vs GT Neo 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F5 vs Realme GT Neo 5

79 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco F5
VS
82 out of 100
Realme GT Neo 5
Xiaomi Poco F5
Realme GT Neo 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Realme GT Neo 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 67W)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1081K versus 948K)
  • 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 395 PPI)

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Realme GT Neo 5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco F5
81
GT Neo 5
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco F5
79
GT Neo 5
82*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
vs
GT Neo 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5
964 nits
GT Neo 5
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 +1%
88.9%
GT Neo 5
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Realme GT Neo 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2910 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Adreno 730
GPU clock 580 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5
1222
GT Neo 5 +6%
1290
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5
3964
GT Neo 5 +8%
4297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5
948281
GT Neo 5 +14%
1081423
CPU 249409 243389
GPU 354940 450859
Memory 176027 193070
UX 165113 186616
Total score 948281 1081423
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5
7531
GT Neo 5 +33%
9988
Stability 84% 62%
Graphics test 45 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 7531 9988
AnTuTu 9 Rating (87th and 41st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr -
Watching video 16:29 hr -
Gaming 05:24 hr -
Standby 102 hr -
General battery life
Poco F5
34:14 hr
GT Neo 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 February 2023
Release date May 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 150 W
Further details
Notes on GT Neo 5:
    - A version with support for 240-watt charging is available, which features a smaller battery and different memory options.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT Neo 5. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (34.5%)
19 (65.5%)
Total votes: 29

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F5 and F5 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F5 and Xiaomi 12T
3. Xiaomi Poco F5 and Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Poco F5 and X5 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco F5 and F4 GT
6. Xiaomi Poco F5 and Poco F4
7. Xiaomi Poco F5 and Redmi Note 12 Turbo
8. Realme GT Neo 5 and Neo 5 SE
9. Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT3
10. Realme GT Neo 5 and OnePlus Ace 2
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский