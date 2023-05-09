Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.