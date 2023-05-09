Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.