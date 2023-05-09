Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F5 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

77 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco F5
91 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Xiaomi Poco F5
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 45W)
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (41:06 vs 34:14 hours)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1282 against 967 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1251K versus 961K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.3:9
PPI 395 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5
967 nits
Galaxy S23 Ultra +33%
1282 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5
88.9%
Galaxy S23 Ultra +1%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 2910 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Adreno 740
GPU shading units 1536 2560
GPU clock 580 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~1781.7 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5
1228
Galaxy S23 Ultra +25%
1541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5
3953
Galaxy S23 Ultra +25%
4928
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5
961290
Galaxy S23 Ultra +30%
1251974
CPU 248804 266470
GPU 355235 530016
Memory 185637 245971
UX 169992 204051
Total score 961290 1251974
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5
7530
Galaxy S23 Ultra +61%
12154
Max surface temperature - 34.8 °C
Stability 84% 64%
Graphics test 45 FPS 72 FPS
Graphics score 7530 12154
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 15580
Video editing - 7791
Photo editing - 33956
Data manipulation - 12916
Writing score - 19790
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size - 39.9 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr 14:50 hr
Watching video 16:29 hr 19:27 hr
Gaming 05:23 hr 06:21 hr
Standby 102 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Poco F5
34:14 hr
Galaxy S23 Ultra +20%
41:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 16320 x 12240
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 February 2023
Release date May 2023 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (61.3%)
12 (38.7%)
Total votes: 31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
