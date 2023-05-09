Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 vs Xiaomi 11T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (943K versus 642K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1089 and 882 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Xiaomi 11T crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
vs
Xiaomi 11T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 +4%
88.9%
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max clock 2910 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 580 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 +23%
1089
Xiaomi 11T
882
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 +26%
4252
Xiaomi 11T
3379
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5 +47%
943762
Xiaomi 11T
642228
CPU 249409 158144
GPU 354940 243304
Memory 176027 109792
UX 165113 137431
Total score 943762 642228
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
4517
Max surface temperature - 40 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4517
PCMark 3.0
Poco F5
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
10710
Web score - 6889
Video editing - 5714
Photo editing - 25528
Data manipulation - 10150
Writing score - 14157
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:40 hr
Watching video - 19:20 hr
Gaming - 05:07 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life
Poco F5
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
35:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco F5
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
88.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2021
Release date May 2023 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F5 is definitely a better buy.

