Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (34:14 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (1060 against 964 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and 12 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco F5
88
12 Pro
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco F5
75
12 Pro
82
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Poco F5
74
12 Pro
76
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Poco F5
73
12 Pro
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco F5
81
12 Pro
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco F5
82
12 Pro
85
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco F5
79
12 Pro
78
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 970 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5
964 nits
12 Pro +10%
1060 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5
88.9%
12 Pro +1%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 2910 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Adreno 730
GPU clock 580 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5
1222
12 Pro +3%
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 +1%
3964
12 Pro
3935
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F5
948281
12 Pro +6%
1006431
CPU 249409 224894
GPU 354940 435932
Memory 176027 159561
UX 165113 177347
Total score 948281 1006431
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5
7531
12 Pro +24%
9301
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability 84% 68%
Graphics test 45 FPS 55 FPS
Graphics score 7531 9301
Web score - 11824
Video editing - 7637
Photo editing - 29183
Data manipulation - 9393
Writing score - 14790
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (87th and 68th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13
OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 16:29 hr 10:04 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 05:05 hr
Standby 102 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Poco F5 +33%
34:14 hr
12 Pro
25:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 115°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F5
n/a
12 Pro
141
Video quality
Poco F5
n/a
12 Pro
111
Generic camera score
Poco F5
n/a
12 Pro
131

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco F5
n/a
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 December 2021
Release date May 2023 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F5. But if the camera and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
