Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M2 Pro vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Huawei Honor 10i

Ксиаоми Поко М2 Про
Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (263K versus 154K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M2 Pro
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Poco M2 Pro +21%
450 nits
Honor 10i
371 nits

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Poco M2 Pro +2%
84.5%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G51
GPU clock 400 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M2 Pro +73%
576
Honor 10i
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M2 Pro +34%
1784
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M2 Pro +71%
263822
Honor 10i
154061

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 March 2019
Release date July 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.91 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X2 or Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max or Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
5. Oppo Realme 6 or Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Huawei Honor 10i
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Honor 10i
8. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Huawei Honor 10i
9. Huawei P40 Lite or Huawei Honor 10i
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Huawei Honor 10i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish