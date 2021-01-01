Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 213K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 574 and 371 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Stereo speakers

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (499 against 446 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5% Max. Brightness Poco M2 Pro 446 nits Hot 11S +12% 499 nits

Design and build Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M2 Pro +1% 84.5% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 400 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M2 Pro +55% 574 Hot 11S 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M2 Pro +33% 1775 Hot 11S 1339 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M2 Pro +49% 317784 Hot 11S 213279 CPU 103247 67907 GPU 80262 39212 Memory 57164 39778 UX 80251 67386 Total score 317784 213279

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced July 2020 September 2021 Release date July 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.91 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.56 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.