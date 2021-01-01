Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.