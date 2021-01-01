Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8

Ксиаоми Поко М2 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми 8
Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
Oppo Realme 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 580 and 505 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (614 against 453 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (305K versus 276K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M2 Pro
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M2 Pro
453 nits
Realme 8 +36%
614 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M2 Pro +1%
84.5%
Realme 8
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 400 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M2 Pro +15%
580
Realme 8
505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M2 Pro +11%
1784
Realme 8
1608
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M2 Pro
276707
Realme 8 +10%
305543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (245th and 206th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M2 Pro
n/a
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 March 2021
Release date July 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 213 USD
SAR (head) 0.91 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

