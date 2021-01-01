Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8i

Ксиаоми Поко М2 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (538 against 446 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M2 Pro
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Poco M2 Pro
446 nits
Realme 8i +21%
538 nits

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M2 Pro
84.5%
Realme 8i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 400 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M2 Pro +7%
574
Realme 8i
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M2 Pro
1775
Realme 8i +5%
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M2 Pro
317784
Realme 8i +6%
336460
CPU 103247 98570
GPU 80262 76840
Memory 57164 70017
UX 80251 94023
Total score 317784 336460
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1086
PCMark 3.0 score - 8477
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M2 Pro
n/a
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M2 Pro
n/a
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M2 Pro
n/a
Realme 8i
42:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 September 2021
Release date July 2020 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.91 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro.

