Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (538 against 446 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro Price Oppo Realme 8i Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Poco M2 Pro 446 nits Realme 8i +21% 538 nits

Design and build Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M2 Pro 84.5% Realme 8i 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 400 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M2 Pro +7% 574 Realme 8i 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M2 Pro 1775 Realme 8i +5% 1868 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M2 Pro 317784 Realme 8i +6% 336460 CPU 103247 98570 GPU 80262 76840 Memory 57164 70017 UX 80251 94023 Total score 317784 336460 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M2 Pro n/a Realme 8i 1086 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1086 PCMark 3.0 score - 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2020 September 2021 Release date July 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.91 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.56 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro.