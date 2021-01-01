Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.