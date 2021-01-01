Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.