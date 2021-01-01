Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.