Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M12 VS Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro Samsung Galaxy M12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 146K)

46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

3.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 574 and 177 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.9% Display tests RGB color space - 93.3% Response time - 39 ms Contrast - 926:1 Max. Brightness Poco M2 Pro +5% 446 nits Galaxy M12 424 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M2 Pro +3% 84.5% Galaxy M12 81.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock 400 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M2 Pro +224% 574 Galaxy M12 177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M2 Pro +71% 1775 Galaxy M12 1038 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M2 Pro +117% 317784 Galaxy M12 146674 CPU 103247 41540 GPU 80262 25838 Memory 57164 37210 UX 80251 42414 Total score 317784 146674 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M2 Pro n/a Galaxy M12 427 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 427 PCMark 3.0 score - 6104 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1 OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (40% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M2 Pro n/a Galaxy M12 77.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced July 2020 November 2020 Release date July 2020 April 2021 SAR (head) 0.91 W/kg 0.54 W/kg SAR (body) 0.56 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro is definitely a better buy.