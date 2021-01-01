Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.