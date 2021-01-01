Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.