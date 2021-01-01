Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M2 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M2 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

VS
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 8, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 199K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 375 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M2
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M2
398 nits
Realme 6 Pro +4%
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Poco M2
83.2%
Realme 6 Pro +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M2 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M2
375
Realme 6 Pro +43%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M2
1305
Realme 6 Pro +26%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M2
199345
Realme 6 Pro +35%
269673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (229th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 2:45 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M2
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M2
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M2
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M2
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M2.

