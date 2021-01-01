Xiaomi Poco M2 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 8, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 199K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 375 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.2%
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.4%
|PWM
|-
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|-
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1195:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Realme 6 Pro +43%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1305
Realme 6 Pro +26%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
199345
Realme 6 Pro +35%
269673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (229th and 176th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Full charging time
|2:45 hr
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
31:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.92 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M2.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1