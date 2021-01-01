Xiaomi Poco M2 vs Oppo Realme C25
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 8, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2
- 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 368 and 338 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (478 against 398 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Reverse charging feature
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|81.7%
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M2 +9%
368
338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1303
Realme C25 +1%
1315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M2 +2%
201273
196823
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (50% in 120 min)
|Full charging time
|2:45 hr
|4:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 163 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M2. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25.
