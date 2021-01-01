Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M2 vs Realme C25 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M2 vs Oppo Realme C25

Ксиаоми Поко М2
VS
Оппо Реалми C25
Xiaomi Poco M2
Oppo Realme C25

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M2 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 8, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 368 and 338 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (478 against 398 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M2
vs
Realme C25

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Poco M2
398 nits
Realme C25 +20%
478 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M2 +2%
83.2%
Realme C25
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M2 and Oppo Realme C25 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M2 +9%
368
Realme C25
338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M2
1303
Realme C25 +1%
1315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M2 +2%
201273
Realme C25
196823
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 120 min)
Full charging time 2:45 hr 4:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date September 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 163 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M2. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Xiaomi Poco M2
2. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Xiaomi Poco M2
3. Samsung Galaxy M31s or Xiaomi Poco M2
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M2
5. Oppo Realme 7 or Xiaomi Poco M2
6. Oppo A53 or Oppo Realme C25
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Oppo Realme C25
8. Oppo Realme C3 or Oppo Realme C25
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9T or Oppo Realme C25
10. Oppo Realme Narzo 30A or Oppo Realme C25

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish