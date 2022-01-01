Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (37:41 vs 34:47 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 24% higher pixel density (405 vs 326 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 335K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (639 against 533 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 33.5 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 2512:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro
533 nits
iPhone 11 +20%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro +6%
83.7%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 Pro
550
iPhone 11 +141%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro
1724
iPhone 11 +101%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 Pro
335698
iPhone 11 +87%
628819
CPU 99830 151608
GPU 80609 260391
Memory 67020 98414
UX 91385 119270
Total score 335698 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M3 Pro
1101
iPhone 11 +588%
7578
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 6 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1101 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 8268 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 12 15.4
OS size 19.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:55 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 14:10 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 06:25 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 130 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Poco M3 Pro +8%
37:41 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (39th and 79th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro +12%
93.5 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 September 2019
Release date May 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (78.6%)
3 (21.4%)
Total votes: 14

Related comparisons

1. Poco M3 Pro and Poco X3 Pro
2. Poco M3 Pro and Redmi Note 10
3. Poco M3 Pro and Poco M3
4. Poco M3 Pro and Realme 8
5. iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 Pro
6. iPhone 11 and iPhone XS
7. iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20 Plus
8. iPhone 11 and iPhone 13
9. iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish