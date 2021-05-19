Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.