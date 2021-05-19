Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro 5G vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (121 vs 79 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 260K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (645 against 526 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 13% higher pixel density (456 vs 405 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9
PPI 405 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.41%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast 2512:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
526 nits
iPhone XS Max +23%
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%
iPhone XS Max +2%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
1724
iPhone XS Max +18%
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 Pro 5G
260959
iPhone XS Max +52%
395670
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19.2 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +63%
18:05 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +22%
16:36 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +100%
32:14 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +21%
93.5 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 September 2018
Release date May 2021 September 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G or Poco M3
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G or Redmi Note 10
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G or X3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G or M2 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G or Oppo Realme 8
6. Apple iPhone XS Max or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
7. Apple iPhone XS Max or Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
8. Apple iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS
9. Apple iPhone XS Max or iPhone 11 Pro
10. Apple iPhone XS Max or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish