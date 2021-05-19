Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.