Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 208K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (533 against 451 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 98.2%
Response time 33.5 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast 2512:1 1163:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro +18%
533 nits
Honor 50 Lite
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro
83.7%
Honor 50 Lite +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 Pro +82%
550
Honor 50 Lite
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro +41%
1724
Honor 50 Lite
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 Pro +61%
335698
Honor 50 Lite
208831
CPU 99830 65559
GPU 80609 40467
Memory 67020 46049
UX 91385 57345
Total score 335698 208831
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M3 Pro +188%
1101
Honor 50 Lite
382
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1101 382
PCMark 3.0 score 8268 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 19.2 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:55 hr -
Watching video 14:10 hr -
Gaming 06:25 hr -
Standby 130 hr -
General battery life
Poco M3 Pro
37:41 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro +5%
93.5 dB
Honor 50 Lite
89.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 October 2021
Release date May 2021 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 or Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G or Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Huawei Honor 50 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy A32 or Huawei Honor 50 Lite
7. Oppo Realme 8 or Huawei Honor 50 Lite
8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite or Huawei Honor 50 Lite
9. Huawei Nova 8i or Huawei Honor 50 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish