Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (121 vs 108 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 17% higher pixel density (405 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 260K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (642 against 526 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.6:9
PPI 405 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 88.03%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 97.4%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast 2512:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
526 nits
Mate 20 X +22%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%
Mate 20 X +5%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 950 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 Pro 5G
260959
Mate 20 X +54%
401367
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 10.1
OS size 19.2 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +18%
18:05 hr
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
16:36 hr
Mate 20 X +7%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +13%
32:14 hr
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (32nd and 81st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +11%
93.5 dB
Mate 20 X
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 October 2018
Release date May 2021 October 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 X. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

