Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 255K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 549 and 370 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 93.5% - Response time 33.5 ms - Contrast 2512:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 Pro 5G +7% 533 nits Hot 11S 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 Pro 5G 83.7% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 Pro 5G +48% 549 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 Pro 5G +28% 1726 Hot 11S 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 Pro 5G +17% 298703 Hot 11S 255236 CPU 98407 68224 GPU 58314 61875 Memory 64962 45948 UX 79376 81698 Total score 298703 255236 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 Pro 5G 1101 Hot 11S n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1101 - PCMark 3.0 score 8321 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6 OS size 19.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 Pro 5G 93.5 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.