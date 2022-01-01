Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Infinix Note 11 VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 251K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 549 and 368 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Price Infinix Note 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 93.5% - Response time 33.5 ms - Contrast 2512:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 Pro 5G +7% 533 nits Note 11 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 Pro 5G 83.7% Note 11 +3% 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 Pro 5G +49% 549 Note 11 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 Pro 5G +38% 1726 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 Pro 5G +19% 298703 Note 11 251305 CPU 98407 67946 GPU 58314 57095 Memory 64962 47036 UX 79376 81522 Total score 298703 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 Pro 5G +53% 1101 Note 11 721 Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1101 721 PCMark 3.0 score 8321 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10 OS size 19.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 Pro 5G 93.5 dB Note 11 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 November 2021 Release date May 2021 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.