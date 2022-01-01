Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (533 against 466 nits)

Weighs 19 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 298K)

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 93.5% - Response time 33.5 ms - Contrast 2512:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 Pro 5G +14% 533 nits Note 11 Pro 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 Pro 5G 83.7% Note 11 Pro +1% 84.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10 OS size 19.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 Pro 5G 93.5 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 October 2021 Release date May 2021 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11 Pro. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G.